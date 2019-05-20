WOODSTOCK — Police will continue their search Tuesday for a hit-and-run driver involved in a fatal collision on Route 26 Monday afternoon, Oxford County Sheriff’s Lt. Justin Brown said.

The driver of a 2015 Subaru was killed after the car was struck by a 2005 Mercury Montego, which was found a short distance from the scene, Brown said.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 581 South Main St. at 12:40 p.m. and closed a three-mile section of the major north-south highway until after 9 p.m. as they investigated the scene.

Police say they are looking for Ethan Rioux-Poulios, 23, as a person of interest in the case. He is described ast 5’11”, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search of the surrounding area by county and state police in the afternoon and evening failed to locate the driver of the offending vehicle.

“We’ve had teams of deputies with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Maine State Police searching for the man we believed was driving the car that caused the crash, but we haven’t been able to locate him,” McCausland said Monday evening. “We’re going to continue doing that.”

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the identity of the driver who died will likely be released Tuesday morning after next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Oxford County Sheriff’s Lt. Justin Brown at 207-743-9554.

Staff Writers Jon Bolduc and Andrew Rice contributed to this report.

