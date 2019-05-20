DAMARISCOTTA — Skidompha Library will host a one-hour program about U.S. Special Census Non-Population Schedules from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in Skidompha’s Porter Hall, 184 Main St.; allow time for parking.

This workshop can help flesh out the story of ancestors’ lives by gleaning information from other census data collected in some decades — agricultural, manufacturing/industrial, enumerating people who were deaf/mute, mortality, plus the 1880 census of the dependent, homeless children, blind, insane, indigent and others.

The workshop will be lead by Skidompha’s staff genealogist Kathleen Maclachlan. It is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit skidompha.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: