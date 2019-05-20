WATERVILLE — The City Council on Tuesday will consider changing the zoning ordinance to allow Golden Pond Wealth Management at 129 Silver St. to expand and to include in the ordinance a condition that vehicles would enter and exit the site only from Silver Street and not Wilson Park.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Chace Community Forum at the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons at 150 Main St. and will be preceded by an executive session at 6:30 p.m. to discuss labor negotiations, as well as a real estate matter.

Two votes are required to finalize the Golden Pond request, and only one may be taken Tuesday on each of two agenda items pertaining to the issue.

The Planning Board on May 6 voted 4-0 to recommend the council approve a change to the definition of “professional office” in the ordinance to include financial services. Board members Alek Fortier and Tom Nale abstained from voting on the request.

The board voted 3-1 to recommend councilors amend the contract zone at 129 Silver St. to include the condition that vehicle access and egress would be allowed only from Silver Street. Fortier and Nale abstained and board member Cathy Weeks voted against the request. The business is at the corner of Silver Street and Wilson Court.

In other matters, the council will consider increasing the retail price of purple trash bags residents use by $1 per package each year for the next four years. If approved, the increase would start July 1, for both small and large bags. For the first year, the change would increase the cost of small bags by 12 cents per bag and large bags by 20 cents per bag.

The reason for the proposed increase, recommended by the city’s solid waste and recycling committee, is to make trash disposal in the city self-supporting.

City Manager Michael Roy said Monday that the intent is make plastic bag users pay for the entire trash collection and disposal operation. He said it costs too much to have a truck and three workers on the road and bring trash and recycling to Waste Management in Norridgewock.

“We collect revenues from plastic bags, but the revenue stream does doesn’t quite equal the cost of trash collection and recycling,” Roy said.

Councilors also will consider a final vote to award a $480,089 contract to LED Lighting of Dover, New Hampshire, for new LED streetlights throughout the city. As part of the vote, $109,049 would be approved to reimburse Central Maine Power Co. for the purchase of the company’s 1,492 street lights. Funding for purchase of the new and old light fixtures would total $589,138. The expected payback would be 2 1/4 years. The council took a first vote May 7 to approve the plan.

The council will consider renewing a two-year contract with Somerset County Communications Center in Skowhegan for transferring 911 calls to Waterville Communications Center, for $1.45 per capita. The annual cost for 2019-20 would be $22,797, as the population of Waterville is 15,722.

Somerset is one of the few public safety answering points in Maine authorized to accept 911 calls, according to the agenda item.

“We’re not technically able to receive 911 calls directly at our station,” Roy said. “They first have to go to a PSAP, and Somerset County is the PSAP that we chose to get our 911 calls.”

Councilors also will consider a food license for Charter Foods North LLC, doing business as Taco Bell, at 345 Main St.

The former owner of the building, GME Investments LLC, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, which operated as Taco Bell only briefly, sold the building April 4 to Charter Foods, according to information from the city assessor’s office.

The council will consider taking a second vote to adopt a food sovereignty ordinance and a first vote to sell 15 South Grove St. for $3,137 to its previous owner. The council also will consider authorizing Roy to advertise 70 Violette Ave. for sale, with the final sale subject to council approval. In February, the city acquired the property through tax foreclosure. The amount due on the property was $5,130.

The council will consider a food license for Main Street 108 LLC, proposed by Kevin Joseph, owner of You Know Whose Pub, who wants to open an eatery there. The address is the former office of Rep. Chellie Pingree and, before that, Kennebec Chocolates.

