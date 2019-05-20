Many of us in the senior category can recall the cabaret-style hit song “Whatever Lola Wants,” with the lyrics, “Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets.”

I suggest an up-to-date version by substituting “CMP,” for Central Maine Power, wherever the word “Lola” appears in the song.

Many recent “discussions” around the CMP project and the Public Utilities Commission cause one to wonder about the process overall.

A number of words (or letters) could replace the word “Public” in the PUC designation. The new three-letter abbreviation would be accurate, but not very politically acceptable.

A recently seen bumper sticker somewhat sums things up: “Rule by corporate is not democracy.”

Wesley R. Keep

Whitefield

