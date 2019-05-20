Many of us in the senior category can recall the cabaret-style hit song “Whatever Lola Wants,” with the lyrics, “Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets.”
I suggest an up-to-date version by substituting “CMP,” for Central Maine Power, wherever the word “Lola” appears in the song.
Many recent “discussions” around the CMP project and the Public Utilities Commission cause one to wonder about the process overall.
A number of words (or letters) could replace the word “Public” in the PUC designation. The new three-letter abbreviation would be accurate, but not very politically acceptable.
A recently seen bumper sticker somewhat sums things up: “Rule by corporate is not democracy.”
Wesley R. Keep
Whitefield
-
Community
Summer Food Service Program to be offered June 18-Aug. 16
-
Editorials
Our View: Sometimes, the best Rx is a healthy diet
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Auto
Mechanic’s overblown advice is 50 years too late
-
Letters to the Editor
Rebate Rule wrong for Medicare Part D