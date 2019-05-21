Cony High School in Augusta has announced the students ranked in the top 10 of its class of 2019. Graduation for these scholars and their classmates will be held Sunday, June 9, at the Augusta Civic Center.

Students are listed in rank order.

Zinaida Gregor, valedictorian, is the daughter of Tatiana and Anatoly Gregor, of Augusta.

Gregor is a member of the National Honor Society, and has served as captain of varsity cross country and varsity outdoor track teams. She also participated in varsity indoor track, Dirigo Girls State and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Gregor served as vice president of the German Club and president of the math team, and attended the Sustainability Conference at Loyola University. Gregor volunteers as Gray Birch Rehabilitation and Long Term Care Center.

Gregor received a Seal of Biliteracy in German, as well as the UMA German Book Award, the German Excellence Award, the American Association of Teachers of German Achievement Award, the Dartmouth Book Award, KVAC All Academic Award, Cross Country Coach’s and Teammate Awards, Indoor and Outdoor Track Coach’s Awards, Indoor Track MVP Award, Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year Award.

Gregor plans to attend the University of New England in pursuit of becoming a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.

Allyson Waller, salutatorian, is the daughter of Cindy and John Waller, of Augusta.

Waller is a member of the National Honor Society, where she served as president, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, serving as a leader. She has participated in cross country, soccer and track.

She is a member of Cony Madrigals, and has participated in Chizzle Wizzle, as well as Bible Quiz. Waller received Cony’s Maine Principal’s Award, and participated in Dirigo Girls State.

Waller is a counselor at Whited Bible Camps, volunteers in a church nursery, volunteers to sing at a local nursing home, and is a huddle leader at FCA Maine Power Camp.

She plans to attend Liberty University, to major in communications.

Alexander Farkas, first honors part, is the son of Sheila and Tom Farkas, of Pittston.

Farkas was an NMSQT Finalists, a 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholar Award nominee, and a 2018 AP Scholar with Distinction. He participated in varsity cross country, swim and outdoor track teams, as well as on math team. Farkas participated in service trips to Guatemala, and has performed at various community events.

Farkas plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania, where he will major in chemical engineering.

Caleb Richardson, second honors part, is the son of Toni and Stephen Richardson, of Augusta.

Richardson is a 2019 National Merit Finalist, a 2018 AP Scholar with Distinction, and a member of National Honor Society. He received an Excellence in Sociology & Leadership Award from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Summer Leadership Experience, and was the Maine Developmental Disabilities Council Inclusion Awards Statewide Essay Contest Winner in 2018.

He is an Eagle Scout, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes co-founder and Huddle Leader, a facilitator for the National Institute for Civil Discourse program, a Maine Youth Leadership Day School representative, and Maine Boys State Governor 2018.

Richardson serves as captain of varsity cross country and track and field, and received Cross Country Boys Athlete of the Year 2017, 2018, Cross Country KVAC All Conference and All Academic, Swim KVAC All Conference and All Academic, Track and Field Athlete of the Year 2017, and participated on math team.

He volunteers with Boy Scouts, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Penney Memorial Baptist Church, Wreaths Across America, Togus Car Show, Spectrum Generations, and middle school cross country and track meets.

Richardson plans to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and will major in American politics.

Nicholas Mills is the son of Deb and Jeff Mills, of Chelsea.

Mills is a member of varsity football, wrestling and lacrosse teams, as well as National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is twice a state champion wrestler, First Team All Conference for football, wrestling and lacrosse, Graziano Award recipient (runner up) and received the Yale Book Award.

He volunteers at the Cohen Center, the Warming Center, Penney Memorial Baptist Church, and is assistant wrestling coach for Cony Middle School.

Mills plans to attend the University of Maine, to study civil and environmental engineering.

Talia Jorgensen is the daughter of Mindy and Todd Jorgensen, of Augusta.

Jorgensen is a member of varsity cross country, track and field, swimming and soccer teams. She also is a member of National Honor Society and the Latin Club. Jorgensen volunteers for the Angel Heart Community Dinner, and the Cohen Center.

Jorgensen plans to attend Iowa State University, to major in athletic training.

Matthew Birch is the son of Carol and Peter Birch, of Windsor. Birch is a member of National Honor Society, the math team, Cony Madrigals, and participated as an End in Chizzle Wizzle. Birch also plays bass in a local band.

He has volunteered with the National Honor Society, and has worked the soundboard at church. He received the University of Maine Top Scholars Award.

Birch plans to attend the University of Maine to study engineering physics.

Anna Stolt is the daughter of Sherrie Stolt, and Julie and David Stolt, of Augusta.

Stolt served as class president, and is a member of National Honor Society, and participated in varsity field hockey and lacrosse. She received the Williams College Book Award, was KVAC All American Team, and Student of the Month. Stolt is part of the Senior Dance Company at Dance U. and participated in Chizzle Wizzle.

She volunteers at field hockey and lacrosse camps, Seeds of Peace, Augusta Babe Ruth, and is teacher assistant at Dance U. Three pieces of her art appeared in gallery showings.

Stolt plans to attend George Washington University to major in political science, and then on to law school.

Annemarie Towle is the daughter of Deb and Tom Towle, of Augusta.

Towle participates in varsity cross country and track and field. Towle is a member of Jazz Band, earning the highest scoring baritone sax in District 3 Music Festival for four years, and the highest scoring in All-States in 2019.

She plans to attend the University of Maine, to major in biomedical engineering.

Nathaniel Berry is the son of Joan and Henry Berry, of Augusta.

Berry is a member of National Honor Society and Cony Band. He also participates in varsity swimming, and KVYMCA Swim Team. Berry is varsity swim captain, and KJ’s Swimmer of the Year for three years, and received Legislative Sentiment.

He volunteers at the Cohen Center and Warming Center, as well as at Green Street United Methodist Church.

Berry plans to attend Bates College with an undeclared major.

