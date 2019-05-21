A Cumberland County Jail inmate is back in custody and faces possible criminal charges for leaving a work release job site Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brandon T. Fletcher, a 21-year-old from Hollis, was incarcerated for a probation violation and participating in the Community Corrections Work Release Program. He was working at a job on Washington Avenue Monday when he did not return from an authorized trip to a nearby convenience store, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fletcher turned himself in to detectives and is now back in jail, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday morning. No further details about the incident were released.

