WINTHROP — Bry Baxter’s third and final hit of the day was the most important, driving home the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth as the Winthrop softball team took a 3-2 win over Oak Hill in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Both teams are now 8-3.

Layne Audet struck out seven to earn the win for the Ramblers, while also adding a pair of hits at the plate.

Sadie Waterman, Deanna Bauer and Julia Noel each had to hits for Oak Hill.

SKOWHEGAN 21, NOKOMIS 4, 5 innings: Mariah Whittemore had three hits to lead five multiple-hit efforts in Skowhegan’s Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win in Newport.

Mariah Dunbar had two hits, including a double, for Skowhegan (13-0). Jaycie Christopher, Annie Cooke and Emma Duffy each collected a pair of singles as Skowhegan remained undefeated.

Makenzy Elderkin had a triple for Nokomis (5-8).

MESSALONSKEE 12, BRUNSWICK 3: Alyssa Genness doubled three times as part of a 12-hit attack in the KVAC win in Brunswick, the eighth straight victory for the Eagles.

Messalonskee (11-2) scored nine times over the final three innings to break a 3-3 tie. Ava Ardito also had three hits in the win, including a double. Leah Smith and Brooke Martin added two hits apiece in the win, and Danielle Hall struck out seven.

Brunswick dropped to 3-10.

VALLEY 15-11, TEMPLE 3-2: Kendra Sweet had seven hits, including three for extra bases, and scored six runs as the Cavaliers swept an East/West Conferece doubleheader in Bingham.

In the first game, Brielle Hill tossed a three-hitter with eight strikeouts while also collecting three hits of her own and driving in three runs. In the nightcap, Kennedy Savoy had five hits, including a home run, to power the offense for Valley (8-2).

Jamie Feugill had a double in game one for Temple (4-6).

WINSLOW 13, LEAVITT 2: Winslow scored in all but one inning in the team’s win in Turner.

Paige Trask led Winslow (3-9) with two doubles and a triple at the plate. On the mound, Trask gave up just two runs on seven hits to earn the win, while Mariah Morrison hit three singles in the win.

Emily Swan and Colleen Mathieu collected two hits apiece for Leavitt (2-11).

BASEBALL

LAWRENCE 6, MT. BLUE 0: Zach Nickerson and Mike Roy each went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in to lead the Bulldogs to the KVAC win in Fairfield.

Nick Robertson tossed a three-hit, complete-game shutout for Lawrence (7-6).

Mt. Blue dropped to 0-11.

GIRLS LACROSSE

ERSKINE 18, MARANACOOK/WINTHROP 9: Liz Suggs scored five goals as the Eagles flew to the KVAC win in Readfield.

Joanna Linscott and Kassidy Wade each netted four goals for Erskine (6-2), while Jordan Linscott and Tori Grasse each scored twice and picked up an assist. Annaliese Patterson made eight saves in net.

Cadence Malcolm scored five goals for Maranacook/Winthrop (5-4).

LAWRENCE 15, OCEANSIDE 11: Nora Buck scored six times as the Bulldogs won the KVAC game in Fairfield.

Savannah Weston added five goals for Lawrence (3-5). Lexi Lewis chipped in with three goals of her own in the win.

Oceanside is now 1-7.

