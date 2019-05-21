Vienna and Mount Vernon have lost their treasurer.

Marti Gross died Sunday. She was 72.

Dodi Thompson, chairwoman of the Vienna selectmen, had been close with Gross for 40 years, from the time the former moved to the town.

“We’ve been through a lot together — good and sad,” she said. “It’s a big hole.”

Gross had a short-term illness, said Paul Crockett, chairman of the Mount Vernon Board of Selectmen, though he declined to comment on the nature of the illness.

“She was literally working a week ago,” he said. “(Gross) did her job with good professionalism and skill. We’ll definitely miss that.”

The Vienna and Mount Vernon boards will have to appoint treasurers to fill the remainder of the elective terms.

For Mount Vernon, because the fiscal year ends June 30, the immediate appointment most likely will be for a matter of weeks or a month, Crockett said.

“We’re looking at candidates that may be interested in a short-term appointment,” he said.

This immediate, temporary appointment will be effective until the board can appoint a treasurer for the remainder of the term, which ends June 30, 2020.

“Moving forward, we are going to make sure that whoever is appointed as treasurer, they appoint a deputy treasurer,” Crockett said.

Even though the deputy cannot act as the treasurer in the treasurer’s absence, Crockett explained, the deputy would be knowledgeable of what’s happening in the town and can continue the books.

Vienna also will have to appoint a new treasurer, who will fill the position until the town’s March 2020 election. The town’s fiscal year aligns with the calendar year.

“It’s up in the air right now,” Thompson said.

She said the town might appoint someone temporarily until a long-term treasurer can be appointed.

Gross was passionate about the Vienna Union Hall, an organization and venue that promotes the arts in the community through entertainment and participatory events. Hall membership includes residents of Kennebec and Franklin counties.

Gross and Thompson were involved with the organization for 36 years, most recently as officers.

“We have a lot of memories there,” Thompson said.

Gross has lived in both towns, and most recently was living in Mount Vernon.

“She had dual citizenship,” Thompson said. “She was tied to both towns and had dear friends in both towns.”

