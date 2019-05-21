Maine State Police are looking for two people involved in a car chase Tuesday morning in Hollis, including one person facing charges related to a previous police chase.

Troopers from Troop A in York County were pursuing a car on Plains Road in Hollis around 10 a.m. Tuesday, but stopped on Route 35 because of concerns that the vehicle was being driven recklessly, police said.

Police did not say why they were pursuing the car.After the pursuit ended, an investigation by state police and the Biddeford Police Department identified the suspects in the vehicle. Police believe 32-year-old Kyle Needham, of Standish, was driving and that his passenger was Amanda Merryfield, 33, of Biddeford.

Needham’s license is suspended as a habitual offender. He is wanted on warrants for probation revocation and eluding law enforcement in connection with a previous car chase, police said.

Police say Merryfield is facing a charge of failure to submit to arrest.

Police believe Needham and Merryfield are in a green 2001 Nissan Altima with the University of Maine plate 29150.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Forbes at 624-7076. You can remain anonymous.

