The annual Vose Library Plant Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Union Common, located in  the center of the main village, in Union.

This rain-or-shine sale will feature experienced gardeners who will be on hand to offer advice and help with plant selection. Wagons are available for use to move plants to vehicles. The plant sale is complemented by the library’s bake sale, featuring treats prepared by Vose Library volunteers.

All proceeds will benefit the library.

For more information, or to make last minute plant donations, call the library at 785-4733.

