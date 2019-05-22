AARP Driver Safety Class will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, hosted by the Hodgdon Green at 6 Hodgdon St., in Damariscotta.

This class was developed by the AARP in 1979 as a driver refresher course especially designed to meet the needs of older drivers. It covers such issues as age-related physical changes, declining perceptual skills, local driving problems, license renewal requirements, and much more. It is designed to remind the mature members of the community of the skills and techniques that may have been once learned and of the changes that occur in drivers, cars and the roads.

Class participation is strongly encouraged so participants can share their experiences. All participants who successfully complete the course may be eligible for a reduction in their automobile insurance premiums.

The class size is limited to the first 20 community members age 50 and older who register.

The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. There is a half-hour break scheduled for a brown bag lunch.

To reserve a seat, call 563- 3221.

.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: