The deliberate killing of a totally innocent and absolutely defenseless unborn human being is not health care (“Bill to make MaineCare cover abortions headed for passage after close vote in Senate,” May 14). What part of this don’t our legislators and our governor understand?

 

Dennis Folsom

Readfield

