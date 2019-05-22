AUGUSTA — A proposal to create a medical marijuana licensing system — tabled last week by city councilors who wanted to see additional measures added to it — goes back to councilors for review Thursday.

The proposed system would regulate medical marijuana caregivers and businesses in the city, banning most medical marijuana activities from zoning districts in the city that are primarily residential.

It would require caregivers who sell to their patients to obtain licenses, and require medical marijuana businesses to have license applications reviewed by city code enforcement officers. That review would require growing operations to be inspected by a master electrician.

“This ordinance would opt in to allowing (medical marijuana caregiver retail stores) and also zone them,” said Kristen Collins, an attorney working for the city, about the proposed new regulations last week, “and it also adds appropriate definitions for all the different types of medical marijuana uses and zones them, as well.”

Mayor David Rollins said the proposed rules were tabled because councilors wanted some corrections made before they move forward. He said there two more readings of the draft ordinance probably still would be needed before it is ready for approval.

Development Director Matt Nazar said in a memo to councilors Monday the corrections requested by councilors had been added to the proposal, and he and Collins also sought to clarify some pieces of the ordinance.

Among the clarifications he noted were that registered caregivers, operating as home occupations, can grow, process and manufacture medical marijuana products in districts where home occupations are allowed — but all sales must be by delivery only. Patients would not be allowed to go to their homes to obtain marijuana or consult with the caregiver.

The proposed licensing system would require medical marijuana caregiver retail store operators to obtain a city license, which includes a fee, and would cap the number of caregiver retail stores to 15 citywide.

Collins said the limit of 15 caregiver retail stores would not apply to caregivers operating their practices as home occupations. She said there would be no limit on the number of caregivers working out of their homes.

The proposed rules also would ban medical marijuana businesses from growing outdoors.

A majority of city councilors have indicated they will not opt in to allow any recreational marijuana retail sales in Augusta.

Councilors are scheduled to discuss the proposed medical marijuana regulations and licensing requirement when they meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, in the council chamber at Augusta City Center.

Councilors also are scheduled to:

• Discuss a proposed new home occupation licensing system for the owners of businesses operating out of homes;

• Hear on update on the activities of an advisory committee working on a proposal to make improvements to Alumni Field; and

• Hear a staff recommendation on whether the city should become a provider of broadband internet service.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: