Central Maine Power’s New England Clean Energy Connect is not a singular opportunity, as Vermont’s New England Clean Power Link is a viable alternative for bringing hydropower from Quebec to Massachusetts.

The Vermont project represents a proposed 150-mile transmission line that would be underground and underwater, avoid the serious environmental damage documented for NECEC and achieve the same climate benefits, if they can be conclusively proven to occur. It also has been issued the necessary permits from the state of Vermont and federal agencies, and is ready to go.

The fact that it is available as an alternative turns the sense of urgency for NECEC on its head. Those favoring NECEC support nothing more than profit for a multi-billion-dollar foreign corporation, 1,600 temporary jobs and customer energy savings of 35 cents a month at the sacrifice of the environment of the western Maine mountains.

John Nicholas

Winthrop

