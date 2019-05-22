Rep. Chloe Maxmin from District 88, representing the town of Chelsea, Whitefield, Jefferson and part of Nobleboro, will host her next Coffee with Chloe from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Lakeside Diner, 39 Washington Road, in Jefferson. Stop by for a cup of coffee and to talk about issues, hear an update on what’s happening in Augusta, and address any other questions.

Be sure to let Maxmin know in advance about a specific issue she needs to address.

Those who can’t make it but still want to talk with her can call 200-6224 or email [email protected].

