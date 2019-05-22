Edward Little’s Caroline Hammond slides into second base for a stolen base as Cony’s Alexis Couverette, left, and Alexis Everett, right, try to make a play on the errant throw from their catcher. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

AUBURN — Chantel Ouellette did it all for Edward Little in a KVAC softball doubleheader Wednesday against Cony, including hitting the game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning of the second game to secure a sweep for the Red Eddies.

“I was just looking to get it to the green and get one run in,” said Ouellette, who drove in Caroline Hammond for the 7-6 victory.

In the first game, won 8-2 by the Eddies, Ouellette was strong on the mound and Jordan Cummings paced the Edward Little offense from the leadoff spot.

Edward LIttle pitcher Chantel Ouellette winds up for a pitch during the first game of a doubleheader in Auburn against Cony. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

With the Red Eddies playing as the road team on their home field in the opener, Cummings opened the game with a double and scored on an error on Hammond’s sacrifice bunt.

Hammond also scored on an error to put the Red Eddies up 2-0. Cummings made it 4-0 in the second with a two-run single.

Ouellette showed her form early, picking up the first two of her 11 strikeouts in the first inning. She got out of a jam in the second with a strikeout and a fly out.

She struck out the side in the fourth, but not before the Rams scored a pair of unearned runs to cut the deficit in half. Tanley Tibbetts led off with a double, and two batters later Alexis Couverette reached on an error. After another strikeout, Alexis Everett singled to drive in Tibbetts and an error on the play also brought home Couverette.

A strikeout stranded Everett at third. Ouellette also used third-out strikeouts to get out of a second-and-third jam in the fifth and a runner-at-second threat in the sixth.

“It was tough to get any good, solid hits off her,” Cony coach Angela McKenna said.

Edward Little’s Caroline Hammond, left, and Abby Russell converge on a grounder during Wednesday’s game against Cony. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Rams pitcher Gaby McGuire settled down after the second. She stranded a hit batter in the third and Madison Emmert after a single in the fifth, and had clean frames in the fourth and the sixth.

But the Red Eddies struck for four more runs in the seventh. Cummings singled in a run, Emmert doubled in Cummings, and two more runs scored on an Anna LeBlanc fielder’s choice and a wild pitch.

McGuire was tagged for nine hits, but didn’t walk a better and struck out four.

Ouellette worked around a two-out walk in the seventh, which was her lone frame without a strikeout. She only walked two and scattered five hits.

In game two, the Rams scored six runs in the fourth to go ahead 6-2.

Mallory Turgeon led off with a home run and the Rams later had five straight singles. An error scored the final run, three batters after Ouellette relieved Hannah Smith.

After sliding past third base, Edward Little’s Alexis Downs, left, battles with Cony third baseman Brooklyn Belanger to dive back safely when the throw to third missed the mark. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

“We put it in a lot of our girls that didn’t play in the first game, and they just seemed to get things fired up,” McKenna said.

Haylee Cyr started the game for Cony and lasted four innings before McGuire took over again.

LeBlanc’s two-out, two-run double for Edward Little in the bottom of the seventh tied the game 6-6.

Cony’s Alexis Couverette makes a sliding stop off a line drive as Edward Little’s Alexis Downs heads to third. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Edward Little softball coach Elaine Derosby talks to her team between innings during Wednesday’s game against Cony. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Cony pitcher Gaby McGuire ranges out of the circle to snag a pop fly during Wednesday’s first game of a doubleheader against Edward Little. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Cony pitcher Gaby McGuire winds up for a pitch during Wednesday’s first game of a doubleheader against Edward Little. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Cony pitcher Gaby McGuire winds up for a pitch during Wednesday’s first game of a doubleheader against Edward Little. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Cony shortstop Alexis Couverette gets into position to gobble up a sharp grounder during Wednesday’s game against Edward Little in Auburn. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Cony third baseman Brooklyn Belanger prepares to fire to first base to force out an Edward Little batter after gathering up a sharply hit ball during Wednesday’s game in Auburn. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

