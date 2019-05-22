LEWISTON — The oldest of a trio of males charged last month in the June 12, 2018, death of Donald Giusti pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Pierre Musafiri, 23, was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly kicking Giusti while he lay badly injured in Knox Street after a confrontation between two groups near Kennedy Park.

Musafiri asked for a state-appointed lawyer. He has been free on $500 cash bail since soon after his arrest.

Two minors — a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old — have also been charged in the case. The older teen, Emmanuel Nkurunziza, faces a manslaughter charge for allegedly throwing a rock that dealt Giusti a fatal blow when it hit him in the head.

Musafiri’s charge is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

Giusti, 38, died several days after the beating. His death spurred widespread concern as friends and family waited on the result of a long, complex investigation.

Musafiri’s attorney, Donald Hornblower, could not be reached Wednesday.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: