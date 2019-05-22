READFIELD — The Maranacook softball team erased a 9-2 deficit with a nine-run fifth inning to pull out a 14-11 victory over Waterville in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Wednesday afternoon.

Sally Whittington led the charge for the Black Bears (11-2) with a double and a triple. Grace Dwyer had a double and three singles as well.

Molly Wasilewski doubled and Harley Corson had two singles for the Purple Panthers (1-12).

OXFORD HILLS 13, ERSKINE 0: Isabella DeVivo had three hits and Brooke Carson chipped in with a pair of singles as the Vikings rolled in a KVAC crossover game in South China.

Lauren Merrill and Kiara McLeod combined to pitch a two-hitter for the Vikings (13-1).

Erskine dropped to 9-5.

SKOWHEGAN 10, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Sydney Ames had three hits, including two doubles, to lead Skowhegan to a KVAC A win in Skowhegan.

Ames also earned the win in the circle, striking out eight. Jaycie Christopher added three hits for Skowhegan (14-0).

Hampden drops to 5-7.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 29, WISCASSET 1: The Mustangs banged out 14 hits and capitalized on six Wiscasset errors to grab the Mountain Valley Conference victory.

Monmouth (7-4) plated 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Abby Ferland and Taylor Truman doubled for Monmouth.

Wiscasset dropped to 1-11.

WINTHROP 13, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1, 5 innings: Bry Baxter had a three-run home run to lead Winthrop to a victory.

The Ramblers scored five runs in the second inning, and another seven in the fifth inning to cut the game short. Mo Hajduk had two doubles for two RBI’s, while Hanna Capiara hit two singles for two RBI’s for Winthrop.

Saydie Garbarini had both of the Falcon’s two hits, a double and a home run to spoil the shutout.

MORSE 6, GARDINER 1: Defensive problems plagued the Tigers, who made eight errors in a KVAC B loss in Bath.

Paige Faulkingham homered and Abigail Carpenter had two doubles among three hits for the Shipbuilders (9-4), while Dory Kulis earned the victory in the circle and had two hits.

Sydney Bartunek had an RBI single for the Tigers (7-5).

BASEBALL

EDWARD LITTLE 11, CONY 1: Ethan Brown pitched a five-inning gem as Edward Little poured it on in the second inning earn the KVAC A win in Auburn.

The Red Eddies (10-4) scored nine in the second inning to pull away. Jake Arel and Chase Martin both scored two runs and drove in a pair. Brown earned the victory, giving up just three hits and striking out nine.

Cony scored it’s lone run in the second.

MONMOUTH 16, WISCASSET 0: Matt Fortin and Seth McKenney each drove in three runs to lead the Mustangs to a Mountain Valley Conference victory in Monmouth.

Thomas Neal also doubled for Monmouth (8-3).

Wiscasset dropped to 0-11.

OXFORD HILLS 14, ERSKINE ACADEMY 0: Jonny Pruett, Caden Truman and Colton Carson each doubled to lead the Vikings in South China.

Ethan Cutler and Andrew Binnette combined on a three-hitter for Oxford Hills (14-0), which scored seven runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

Erskine dropped to 6-8.

MT. ABRAM 3, TELSTAR 2: Nate Luce, Ben DeBaise and Gabe Emery each had RBI singles in the sixth inning to lead the Roadrunners past the Rebels in an MVC game in Salem.

Mt. Abram improved to 6-6. Telstar fell to 1-10.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 4, RICHMOND 1: Andrew Charron had an RBI double and Sean Pratt added an RBI single as the Seagulls (5-9) cruised at Old Orchard Beach.

Peter Coleman added a sac fly for OOB. Pratt also scored a run.

Dakotah Gilpatric had an RBI single for Richmond.

GARDINER 12, MORSE 11: The Tigers used an eight-run sixth inning to take command for good in a wild KVAC B game in Bath.

Morse scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead, but Gardiner (4-8) went up 12-6 in the top of the sixth. The Shipbuilders scored five in the bottom half to get within a run, but couldn’t get closer.

Casey Bourque had five hits, including a double, while Isaac Gammon and Michael Meehan had two singles apiece.

Boden Gould and Caleb Tibbetts had doubles for Morse (8-6).

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 13, WINTHROP 1, 5 innings: Cam Godbois thew a complete game one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Mountain Valley cruised to a victory in five innings.

Godbois also drove in three runs as did Garrett Garbarini. Will Bean had three hits for the Falcons (10-3).

Jackson Ladd recorded the lone Rambler (8-74) hit and scored their only run in the losing effort.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CONY 14, ERSKINE 11: Sierra Clark scored five goals and Sarah Cook-Wheeler made 25 saves, lifting the Rams to a big KVAC victory in Augusta.

Kami Lambert, Linelys Velazquez and Sydney Avery each scored two goals, while Faith Leathers-Pouliot, Cammie Osborne and Kiara Henry also scored for Cony (5-5). Lambert also had an assist.

Jordan Linscott scored six goals for the Eagles (6-3), while Liz Sugg had three goals and Joanna Linscott and Tori Grasse had one apiece.

Share

< Previous

Next >