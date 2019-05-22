PHILLIPS — Todd Sanders, a 30-year veteran school administrator and educator, has been hired as superintendent of School Administrative District 58.

He plans to meet staff, students and community members at the annual budget meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Township.

The board of directors began a search to replace Superintendent Susan Pratt, who will retire June 30, and made its decision Monday.

Sanders, who has served as principal of Gardiner Regional Middle School the past 11 years, will begin his new job July 1.

“I grew up in a blue-collar family and was the first one to go to college,” he said. “I’m a Mainer,” born and raised in Freeport.

He attended Plymouth State College in New Hampshire, and started his career in 1990 in the Rockland school system, before taking the post in Gardiner.

His background in physical education included coaching Waldoboro-based Medomak Valley High School’s varsity basketball team.

He said he enjoyed his many years of teaching but also embraced the challenges of administrative roles over the past 15 years.

He said he is ready and excited to take the next step of school superintendent.

“I did a lot of research before I accepted this position, and I heard good things about the district,” he said. “I know there are challenges, and I want to hear people’s concerns.”

He said he is excited about the area’s outdoor recreational opportunities, especially skiing and golf. On Saturday, he rode with more than 200 motorcyclists in the first Dempsey Center Benefit Ride.

Sanders said he is sad to say goodbye to his many friends and co-workers.

“That will be a bitter-sweet experience for me,” he said.

By coincidence, the same day he accepted SAD 58’s offer his 29-year-old daughter accepted a job offer with the Chapel Hill Police Department in North Carolina. Although they will be headed in different directions, his philosophy was straightforward.

“If an opportunity presents itself, why wait?” he said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: