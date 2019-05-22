WINTHROP — Maine writer Susan Conley will read from and discuss her new book, “Elsey Come Home,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Bailey Public Library at 39 Bowdoin St., according to a news release from the library

The event is part of the ongoing Winthrop Lakes Region Forum hosted by the library and sponsored by the Winthrop Public Library Foundation. The book, released earlier this year, is a portrait of contemporary womanhood, with themes of addiction, marriage and motherhood.

Conley teaches at the University of Southern Maine’s Stonecoast MFA Program and is the Jack Kerouac Visiting Writer at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

For more information, call the library at 377-8673.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: