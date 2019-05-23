State government should stop disenfranchising the voters of Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. The unwanted ranked-choice voting negated our preferred candidate and gave us the unwanted Rep. Jared Golden.

With the governor’s signature, Maine’s 1st District, California and New York voters will decide our presidential votes. The people in Augusta are not representing all Maine voters. What will the people in Augusta do with out of state money next?

 

Stephen Carle

Brewer

