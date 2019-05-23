NEWCASTLE — Darien Jamison pitched a no-hitter, striking out three while walking two, to lead Gardiner over Lincoln 6-0 in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B baseball action Thursday.

Jamison, a sophomore, also had two singles and two RBIs to lead the Tigers’ (5-8) offense. Casey Bourque, Isaac Gammon and Chase Kelley also had two singles.

Lincoln falls to 2-11.

MONMOUTH 9-12, TELSTAR 5-0: Cam Armstrong had three hits to help the Mustangs take the MVC win in Bethel.

Corey Armstrong had a pair of hits for Monmouth (9-3), including a double. Telstar is now 1-10.

In the second game, four Mustangs combined to toss a no-hitter and lead Monmouth to the MVC win.

Corey Armstrong, Ryan Burnham, Ian McDonald and Trevor Flanagan each had a hand in the no-hitter with the win going to Armstrong. Monmouth improves to 10-3 while Telstar falls to 1-11.

MARANACOOK 4, LEAVITT 1: Hunter Glowa had a double and a single to pace the Black Bears to the win in Readfield.

Aric Belanger and Jarred Schmidt added two singles apiece for Maranacook (13-1). Glowa also earned the pitching win.

Jayden Ruel led Levitt (6-8) with two singles.

MT. ABRAM 8, OAK HILL 3: Gabe Emery had three hits and three RBIs to lead Mt. Abram to an MVC victory.

Kenyon Pillbury had three hits and an RBI in the win for the Roadrunners (7-6).

Nate Luce came in relief in the second inning, as he went six innings striking out eight to pick up the victory on the mound.

Ethan Barnett had three singles and two of Oak Hill’s (7-6) RBIs. Reid Cote also had three singles.

GIRLS LACROSSE

GARDINER 15, MCI/NOKOMIS 4: Michaela Gardner had seven goals to spark the Tigers to the win in Gardiner

Madisyn Smith added three goals for Gardiner (6-3) while Madelin Walker and Anna Chadwick added two. Brooke Andre had the final goal. As a team, the Tigers had 17 draw controls, led by Chadwick with eight and Walker with five. Skye Cotnoir made nine saves.

Meagan Whitten had a hat trick for MCI/Nokomis (0-11) while Riley Lary had the last goal. Hannah West made 19 saves.

WINSLOW 11, EDWARD LITTLE 8: Hailey Grenier scored seven goals to lead the Black Raiders to a win over the Red Eddies on Wednesday in Winslow.

Savannah Joler had three goals, while Leah Pelotte added a goal for Winslow (10-0).

Edward Little falls to 1-8.

SOFTBALL

RICHMOND 11, VALLEY 0: Caitlin Kendrick struck out 11 batters to earn the shutout in East/West Conference play in Bingham.

Kendrick also drove in three runs for Richmond (9-3). Bryanne Shea drove in five runs for the Bobcats.

Brielle Hill struck out four hitters for Valley (7-4).

MARANACOOK 14, LEAVITT 4: Amanda Goucher had three hits, including a home run and a triple, to lead the Black Bears to a win over the Hornets in Readfield.

Natalie Costa earned the win in the circle for Maranacook (12-2), striking out seven batters.

Emily Swann had three hits for Leavitt (2-12).

MONMOUTH 10-7, TELSTAR: 2-2: Haylee Langlois had a grand slam in Game 2 of a doubleheader to lead the Mustangs to the MVC sweep.

Langlois also added a single for Monmouth (9-4). Emma Johnson and Abby Flanagan added a double and a single as well.

Luci Rottwell doubled for Telstar (4-9).

In Game 1, Mariah Herr doubled and singled for Monmouth.

MORSE 6, GARDINER 1: Defensive problems plagued the Tigers, who made eight errors en route to a KVAC B loss in Bath on Wednesday.

Paige Faulkingham homered and Abigail Carpenter had two doubles among three hits for the Shipbuilders (9-4), while Dory Kulis picked up the win in the circle and had two hits.

Sydney Bartunek had an RBI single for the Tigers (7-5).

BOYS LACROSSE

ERSKINE 5, MT. BLUE 3: Gavin Blanchard scored two goals to lead the Eagles to the win in Farmington.

Hunter Rushing, Yanic Boulet and Seth Reed also had goals for Erskine (6-3). Noah Miller made 11 saves.

Trinity Titus had two goals for Mt. Blue (3-7) while Keegan Roberts had one. Nick Fraser made 11 saves.

