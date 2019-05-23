Two people suspected of robbing a Limerick store at gunpoint on May 13 were arrested while driving through Montana.

Connor McGlone, 22, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and Puamae’ole “Pua” Degrandis, 20, of Cape Elizabeth were taken into custody on May 21 by Montana Highway Patrol and are in jail in Thompson Falls, Montana. They are wanted by the York County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly robbing the Limerick Village Variety Store at gunpoint on May 13, said Sheriff Bill King.

King said McGlone is wanted on a warrant charging him with robbery, a Class A felony. A warrant was issued for Degrandis charging her with accomplice to robbery, also a Class A felony.

After investigators with the York and Oxford county sheriff’s offices and Maine State Police identified McGlone and Degrandis as suspects and obtained warrants for their arrest, they issued a national alert to law enforcement. Police believed the pair would be driving a car belonging to Degrandis’ grandmother that she had taken without permission, King said.

McGlone and Degrandis were stopped while driving her grandmother’s car westbound on Interstate 90 near Missoula, Montana. They were taken into custody without incident and are awaiting extradition to Maine.

King said police received dozens of leads while they were investigating the robbery. Cape Elizabeth police also assisted in the investigation.

