Sunday River Resort may be best known for its winter persona: Excellent skiing for every skill level across eight interconnected mountain peaks and world-class events—not to mention its storied snowmaking. But Sunday River is a four-season destination. From scenic Chondola lift rides to disc golf and twin zip lines, Sunday River offers plenty of awesome activities during the summer (and fall), too.

The L.L.Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools offer engaging programs out of Sunday River’s Grand Summit Hotel, including archery, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding. Ranging from 80 minutes to three hours, these midweek beginner courses and tours are guided by expert instructors, include all the necessary equipment, and provide new ways to explore the greater Sunday River area.

For those guests who prefer ease, guests to Sunday River can purchase an Adventure Pass which includes unlimited access to some of the resort’s most popular activities, including scenic Chondola lift rides, a bungee trampoline, the 750-foot Twin Zips, the rock climbing wall, and an 18-hole alpine disc golf course. The resort is also home to an extensive network of hiking trails. Whether you opt to reach new heights or work on your Frisbee handicap, Sunday River’s roster of summer activities will definitely keep the whole family entertained. Tickets, Adventure Passes, and rentals are available at the South Ridge Lodge.

And while these warm-weather activities are offered all season long, there are also special events that make Sunday River a great destination for summer vacations. Returning to the slopes is the River Rock Festival (July 5 and 6)—a Christian music celebration with performances in the afternoon and evening by artists like Danny Gokey, We Are Messengers, Iron Bell, and more.

The New England Forest Rally (July 19 and 20) bases out of Sunday River’s South Ridge parking areas before tearing through the Western Maine and Northern New Hampshire dirt and gravel logging roads. One of six National Championship rallies to take place in the United States, many local and regional enthusiasts compete right alongside such top national competitors.

Now in its 10th year, Sunday River’s Tough Mountain Challenge mud race (July 27) is a must for the competition-minded. The 5k race has over 20 obstacles, and includes a grueling hike up the mountain for nearly 4,000 competitors, as well as the Mini Mountain Challenge (July 28) for the kids.

The resort will also welcome back Maine craft breweries for the Maine Brew Fest September Session (Sept. 13-15), with over 100 samples of beer and cider made in Maine, as well as an oyster tasting.

To cap off the summer and fall season, Sunday River hosts the annual Fall Festival on Columbus Day Weekend (Oct. 12-13). Home to such events as the annual North American Wife Carrying Championship (Oct. 12), the New England Cornhole Championship (Oct. 13), and the Blue Mountain Arts and Crafts Fair (October 12-13).

Of course, right around this time, the real sight to behold becomes the fall foliage. Yankee Magazine has ranked the Bethel area as New England’s top foliage venue come fall, and pointed to Sunday River’s Chondola as one of the best ways to take in all of the brilliant colors. During summer and fall, the Chondola whisks guests to the mid-mountain Peak Lodge, where views of the Mahoosuc and Presidential mountain ranges extend for miles. No trip to Maine’s Western Mountain region is complete without ogling the immaculate landscape from the top of the Chondola. Whether you visit with family and friends, or as part of a wedding or conference, you’ll be sure to have a fantastic time at Sunday River in any season.

