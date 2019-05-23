World Fish Migration Foundation, based in the Netherlands, will visit the city of Gardiner from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 29, at the Harrison Avenue Nature Trail at 261 Harrison Ave., in Gardiner. City Mayor Pat Hart, along with community members, will welcome the foundation team, according to a news release from Upstream.

Gardiner is one of 600 World Fish Migration sites across the globe, with Upstream, a local nonprofit dedicated to restoring sea-run fish passage to Cobbossee Stream, one of 2,000 partner organizations.

While in Gardiner, the foundation team will participate in Sharon Gallant’s and Gardiner Area High School students’ citizen science alewife data collection project on nature trail. The science students are collecting samples from 50 alewives each week, for five weeks to obtain important information for research on the lives of alewives.

The World Fish Migration team also will view Riverwalk: Swimming Upstream, 25 prints by Lisa Link recording the power of the restoration of rivers and streams in Maine which are interwoven along the trail for people to enjoy, according to the release.

This free family event is an opportunity to celebrate and learn more about fish migration here in the state and across the world.

This event will be held rain or shine. In case of extreme weather, the event will move to Gardiner Area High School on 40 West Hill Road.

For more information, contact Tina Wood of Upstream, at 582-0213 or [email protected].

