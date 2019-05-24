Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were north/south — Jan and Vern Arey, Rosemarie Goodwin and David Offer, and Jean Bird and Paul Jones; east/west – Fred Letourneau and Jeanine Kivus, Sharron Hinckley and John Hackett, and Ron Cote and Frank Shorey. Winners on Thursday were Ken Harvey and Diane Bishop, Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, and Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Joanna Denis and Pat Kick, Ed and Joyce Rushton, Di and Ken Harvey, and Jessie Gunther and Donna Bartlett.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Sally Nelson. Jane Gilbert placed second, and Peggy Barrett placed third.

Thursday’s winner was Sharon Dumas. David Lathe placed second and Nancy Platt placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays and contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Dick Quinlan and Alice King. Wilma Pouliot and Carmen Landry placed second, Frances Roy and Pat Poulin placed third, and Peggy Thompson and Dennis Perkins placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 873-1312.

