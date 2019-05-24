AUGUSTA — A legislative committee voted Friday to legalize sports betting in Maine one year after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed states to expand into the multi-billion dollar sector of the gambling industry.

But lawmakers on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee split 5-3 — with four members yet to cast votes — over the details of sports betting, likely setting the stage for robust debates on the House and Senate floors.

Roughly a dozen states have already legalized gambling on athletic events, in some form, or are poised to do so and Maine is among more than 20 others considering it. The proposal has encountered little opposition in Maine.

The bill that picked up the most support from committee members on Friday would allow bets to be placed at both licensed “bricks-and-mortar” facilities in Maine and online; require gamblers to be at least 21 years old; and establish a 10 percent tax rate for the operators of betting facilities in Maine and a 16 percent tax rate for online or mobile platform operators.

It would also earmark 98 percent of tax revenue to Maine’s General Fund, with 2 percent split between the Department of Public Safety’s Gambling Control Unit and problem-gambling programs. The bill would not require online operators to be connected to a licensed, physical facility in Maine.

Committee members settled on the two-tiered tax system on Friday after discussing different options and examining other states’ tax policies on athletics gambling. The tax rates in other states vary widely, from a low of 6.75 percent of operator revenues (after winnings have been paid out) in Nevada to 51 percent in Rhode Island.

Some of the disagreement on Friday focused on the question of whether to require online operators — such as the mobile platform DraftKings — to be connected or “tethered” to another licensee with a physical facility in Maine.

Maine’s off-track betting parlors and casinos had been advocating for tethering because as much as 85 percent of legal sports betting nationwide occurs online.

“The casinos, the OTBs, we all have substantial investment in the state,” said Don Barberino, owner of Favorites off-track betting facility in Sanford. “We pay property taxes, sales taxes, payroll taxes. We are part of the community. It is important to keep us . . . because we’ll get cannibalized by the (online) people.”

But opponents of tethering pointed out that other web-based companies, including online giant Amazon, are not required to be connected to a brick-and-mortar business in Maine.

“This industry only would be singled out,” said Rep. Scott Strom, R-Pittsfield. “To me, that just doesn’t make sense to pick one industry and have one set of rules for that but all of these other industries . . . we do not require them to tether whatsoever.”

The current proposal would allow 11 entities to apply for on-premise sports betting licenses: Hollywood Casino in Bangor and Oxford Casino; Scarborough Downs racetrack; the four off-track betting locations in Brunswick, Sanford, Lewiston and Waterville; and the state’s four Native American tribes.

