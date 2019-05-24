Colby College will close off a section of road on campus to make way for fireworks and to assure the safety of pedestrians attending weekend commencement activities.

On Saturday from 9 to 9:15 p.m., a section of Mayflower Hill Drive will be closed to traffic during a fireworks display.

On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a section of Mayflower Hill Drive through campus will be closed to traffic with the north closure at the three-way intersection with Campus Drive and North Street and the south closure at the Mary Low parking lot to accommodate pedestrians who will be crossing the road in front of Miller Library.

Campus security officers will manage traffic at the closures. Through drivers approaching the campus from the south will be asked to turn around and may opt to use Mt. Merici Avenue, which will increase the traffic in that neighborhood. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

More information about the road closure or traffic concerns and parking is available at colby.edu/commencement or from the college’s department of security at 207-859-4000.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: