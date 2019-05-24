MADISON — Mikayla Buckmore drove in a pair of runs to back a fine pitching performance from Sadie Waterman and the Oak Hill softball team snapped Madison’s 33-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory Friday afternoon.

Waterman struck out 11, allowed six hits and walked just one.

Mahala Smith went 2 for 4 and Abby Nadeau doubled for the Raiders (11-3).

Brooke McKenney and Landyn Landry each had two hits for Madison (13-1), the reigning Class C state champ. The Bulldogs had not lost since the 2017 state championship game.

SKOWHEGAN 14, MT. BLUE 1, 5 innings: Sydney Ames had two hits, including a double, to lead Skowhegan to a KVAC victory over the Cougars in Farmington.

Ames also earned the win in the circle for Skowhegan (15-0), striking out nine batters in five innings of work.

Sydney Reed, Jaycie Christopher and Mariah Whittemore also had doubles for Skowhegan.

Madisyn Smith had a triple for Mt. Blue (7-6).

CONY 9, MT. ARARAT 8: The Rams scored three runs in the sixth to take the lead for good and earn a KVAC A victory in Augusta.

Gaby McGuire and Brooklyn Belanger each had a double and two singles for Cony (6-8). Alexis Couverette had a double and single, while Catelyn Fairbrother-White and Tanley Tibbetts had two singles apiece.

Emily Wormwood hit a grand slam for the Eagles (1-13), while Jaden Lohr and Jamiey Weidner had doubles.

MONMOUTH 15, CARRABEC 1: Abby Ferland homered and Emma Johnson had two hits, including a triple, as the Mustangs rolled to the Mountain Valley Conference victory in North Anson.

Haylee Langlois and Emily Kaplan each had three hits for Monmouth (10-4).

trinity Slate had a double and a single for the Cobras (2-12).

BELFAST 4, ERSKINE 2, 8 inn.: The Eagles scored a run in the seventh to force extras, but the Lions scored two in the eighth to come away with the KVAC victory in South China.

Brooke Richards had two doubles for Belfast (5-10). Sarah Fuller had two singles.

Kayla Hodgkins tripled for Erskine (9-6).

BASEBALL

CONY 4, MT. ARARAT 3: Ashton Cunningham had a two-run single in the sixth inning that gave the Rams the KVAC A win in Augusta.

Cunningham also had a single for Cony (9-5). Riley Geyer saved the game with a strikeout with runner on second base.

Devin Tobin had a solo home run for Mt. Ararat (8-6).

MESSALONSKEE 5, BANGOR 4: Jake Perry delivered a walk-off single in the seventh to lift the Eagles to the KVAC A victory at Thomas College in Waterville.

Messalonskee (9-6) scored two runs in the fifth to tie the game at 4, then started the seventh with an Andrew Mayo walk. Dylan Cunningham followed with a single, and Perry came through with the hit to score Mayo and win the game.

Mayo pitched the last four innings to earn the win. Bangor fell to 4-11.

ERSKINE 3, BELFAST 0: Luke Anderson tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the Eagles to the KVAC B win in South China.

Erskine (7-8) scored once in the first and twice in the third for all the run support Anderson would need. Nick Howard had a pair of hits, including a double, in the win.

Belfast dropped to 8-7.

HALL-DALE 7, DIRIGO 1: Akira Warren pitched a three-hitter as the Bulldogs took the MVC victory in Farmingdale.

Warren added a double among two hits and two RBIs for Hall-Dale (12-3), while Alec Byron also had two hits and two RBIs. Austin Stebbins, Jacob Brown and Josh Nadeau had two singles apiece.

The Cougars fell to 8-6.

BOYS LACROSSE

MESSALONSKEE 16, BREWER 3: Josh Languet and Cooper Doucette each scored four goals to pace the Eagles to the win in Oakland.

Luke Buck and Wade Carter each had three goals for Messalonskee (2-9) while Gavin MacDonald and Cameron Goff had one apiece. Ben Lamontagne and Ian McCurdy combined to make seven saves.

Cole Drummond, Kody Doak and Jake Parker scored a goal apiece for Brewer (1-10). Jake Parker and Caleb Seymour combined to make nine saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

GARDINER/HALL-DALE 14, BANGOR 4: Madelin Walker scored five goals to lead the Tigers, which had 13 draw controls.

Madisyn Smith, Anna Chadwick, Michaela Gardiner and Brooke Andre each had two goals for Gardiner/Hall-Dale (7-3).

CONY 10, MORSE 9: Sierra Clark and Kami Lambert each scored three goals to lead the Rams to a win over the Shipbuilders in Bath.

Cammie Osborne had two goals and an assist, while Faith Leahters-Pouliot and Sydney Avery added goals for the Rams (6-5). Sarah-Cook Wheeler had seven saves.

Emma Warner led Morse (3-8) with three goals.

Bangor dropped to 0-10.

WINSLOW 12, OCEANSIDE 4: Savannah Joler scored seven goals as the Black Raiders cruised to the KVAC win to remain undefeated in Winslow.

Silver Clukey added three goals for Winslow (11-0). Carrie Selwood made five saves to earn the shutout in the nets.

Grace Cody led Oceanside (2-8) with three goals.

