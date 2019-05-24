Biddeford/Saco – Sgt. 1st Class Clifford W. Oliver will be leading the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. in Biddeford’s Veteran’s Memorial Park, which will be followed by a parade that ends on Main Street in Saco. The parade will feature veterans from the American Legion and AmVets. Bands from the local high and middle schools will perform.

Brunswick/Topsham – The annual parade put on by Brunswick and Topsham starts at 9 a.m. at the Topsham Town Hall. From there, participants travel across the Brunswick/Topsham bridge for a brief observance and end at the Brunswick Mall, where there is another observance.

Cape Elizabeth – Tim Pollick, a Navy Reserve veteran of Iraq and first responder to the Sept. 11 attacks, will be the Cape Elizabeth Memorial Day Grand Marshal. The parade’s participants will gather at the intersection of Fowler and Ocean House roads at 8:15 a.m., with the parade starting at 9 a.m. It will end at the War Veteran’s Memorial on Scott Dyer Road with a ceremony to follow.

Cumberland – Events begin at 8 a.m. with a Kids Fun Run on the Greely High School track; 5K Run and Remember Race to follow at 8:30 a.m. Parade will start at 10 a.m. and follow a route to a monument ceremony in Moss Side Cemetery.

Falmouth – A parade, which encourages veterans to ride or march, will start at the American Legion Post in Falmouth at 10 a.m. and end at Pine Grove Park. Falmouth middle and high school bands will perform during a ceremony following the parade.

Freeport – Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on Holbrook Street, ending with a ceremony at the Town Park on Bow Street at 10 a.m.

Kennebunk – Parade starting at 2 p.m. at Kennebunk Town Hall will feature the Kennebunk High School marching band and a 21-gun salute ceremony at the Mousam River Bridge.

Kennebunkport – The parade starts on Temple Street at 9:30 a.m., goes down Spring Street, then Western Avenue and loops back. There will be a 21-gun salute at Mathew Lanigan Bridge.

North Yarmouth – A ceremony will be held at North Yarmouth’s Veterans Memorial Park at 3 p.m. to unveil a new monument to honor veterans. Guest speakers Dixie Elaine Hayes from the North Yarmouth Historical Society and Joseph Reagan from Easterseals Maine will do the unveiling.

Old Orchard Beach – The annual parade co-hosted by the Veterans of Foreign War and the American Legion of Old Orchard Beach will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. and depart from Old Orchard Street.

Portland – The Deering Center Memorial Day Procession down Stevens Avenue starts at 2 p.m. in front of Longfellow School and ends at Evergreen Cemetery. After the parade, there will be a commemoration with multiple speakers, including former Gov. John E. Baldacci and City Councilor Justin Costa.

South Portland – Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Southern Maine Community College and will travel down Broadway to end at the Veterans Monument in Mill Creek where there will be a short service. The parade is hosted by the South Portland War Veterans Memorial Association.

Wells – Parade starts at 9 a.m. from Wells High School and travels along Post Road (Route 1), ending at Ocean View Cemetery. Once at the cemetery, Wells Elks Lodge 2738 will be placing wreaths at veteran’s gravesites. To make sure everyone in the area can attend, a trolley will be available to transport people along the parade route and to the cemetery.

Westbrook – A remembrance ceremony will be held at Veterans Circle and Stephen W. Manchester Gravesite at Woodlawn Cemetery at 8 a.m., with a parade starting at 10 a.m. from Longfellow Street, ending at Riverbank Park, where ceremonies will start at 10:30 a.m.

Yarmouth – Parade leaves at 10 a.m. from Yarmouth High School , heading toward Memorial Green in front of the Town Hall. At 11 a.m., there will be a ceremony and raising of casket flags to full staff.

