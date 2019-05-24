LIVERMORE — The Regional School Unit 73 board of directors Thursday hired Scott Albert, currently principal of Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay, to be the new superintendent.

Board Chairman Robert Staples did not vote. Directors Ann Schwab, Phoebe Pike, Michael Morrell, Dale Leblanc, Tammy Frost, Doug DiPasquale and student representatives Orion Schwab and Scott Jackson approved Albert’s hire. Directors Joel Pike, Shannon McDaniel, Steven Langlin and Lynn Ouellette were absent.

Albert, a Lewiston native, will begin his duties July 1. He served as the acting superintendent following the resignation of Todd LeRoy last January until interim Superintendent Robert Webster was hired in February.

Albert said, “I am happy, excited. Humbled the board has given me the opportunity to be superintendent for the next two years. I’ll have two decades here with this contract. I’ve already been here 19 years.”

He said he would miss the students the most.

“I plan to be in the buildings, will see them. It won’t be the same. Now I’ll be responsible for 1,400 kids instead of just the 350 at the middle school,” Albert said.

Staples said Albert will be paid $105,000, plus benefits, per year. The contract is for two years.

Middle school teacher Rob Taylor asked what the process would be going forward.

“He’s my principal,” Taylor said.

Webster said, “We’ll be initiating a search for a new middle school principal immediately.”

In other business, the directors approved a three-year bid for auditing services to RHR Smith of Buxton. The bid of $14,700 per year was the lowest of four submitted.

“It makes financial sense. RHR Smith also audits all three municipalities (that send students),” Webster said.

