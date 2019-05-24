LIVERMORE — The Regional School Unit 73 board of directors Thursday hired Scott Albert, currently principal of Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay, to be the new superintendent.
Board Chairman Robert Staples did not vote. Directors Ann Schwab, Phoebe Pike, Michael Morrell, Dale Leblanc, Tammy Frost, Doug DiPasquale and student representatives Orion Schwab and Scott Jackson approved Albert’s hire. Directors Joel Pike, Shannon McDaniel, Steven Langlin and Lynn Ouellette were absent.
Albert, a Lewiston native, will begin his duties July 1. He served as the acting superintendent following the resignation of Todd LeRoy last January until interim Superintendent Robert Webster was hired in February.
Albert said, “I am happy, excited. Humbled the board has given me the opportunity to be superintendent for the next two years. I’ll have two decades here with this contract. I’ve already been here 19 years.”
He said he would miss the students the most.
“I plan to be in the buildings, will see them. It won’t be the same. Now I’ll be responsible for 1,400 kids instead of just the 350 at the middle school,” Albert said.
Staples said Albert will be paid $105,000, plus benefits, per year. The contract is for two years.
Middle school teacher Rob Taylor asked what the process would be going forward.
“He’s my principal,” Taylor said.
Webster said, “We’ll be initiating a search for a new middle school principal immediately.”
In other business, the directors approved a three-year bid for auditing services to RHR Smith of Buxton. The bid of $14,700 per year was the lowest of four submitted.
“It makes financial sense. RHR Smith also audits all three municipalities (that send students),” Webster said.
-
Local & State
‘Inspiring at a young age,’ Day of Caring fosters importance of giving back
-
Maine Crime
Former priest sentenced to 16 years for sexual abuse
-
Local & State
Hallowell councilors OK $122,000 for new loader
-
Local & State
Jury rules Augusta officer did not use excessive force in 2015 shooting of man with knife
-
News
Bill to legalize sports betting in Maine divides committee