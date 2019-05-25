The Aarondippidy Band will perform a benefit concert for the Whitefield Library and Community Center from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Sheepscot General Store, 98 Townsend Road, in Whitefield.

The band features a variety of musical styles, ranging from the roaring ’20’s, blues, classic rock, funk and hip hop, as well as influences from Eastern, African and Latin music.

Band members include Aaron Antolewicz on drums, Aaron Pomeranz on harmonica, electronics and exotic instruments, Chris Francis guitars, Ian MacDonald drums and percussion, and Mark Abraham bass guitar. All members contribute vocals and bring their diverse talents and styles to their music.

Ticket costs $15 for adults and teens and free for children 12 and younger.

For more information, call the library at 446-7473.

