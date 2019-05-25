BOSTON — Three local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Emerson College.

They are: Emily Curtis, of Pittsfield, a writing, lit and publishing major; Hannah Davis, of Alna, a media arts production major; and Paige McGlauflin, of Sidney, a journalism major.

The requirement to make the dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher that semester.

