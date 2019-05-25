IN ALBION, Friday at 1:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marks Road.
7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clark Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:42 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.
7:56 a.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
7:57 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.
9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.
9:13 a.m., a past burglary was reported on State Street.
9:34 a.m., theft was reported at Jefferson and Oxford streets.
11:58 a.m., lost property was reported on Cony Street.
12:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Armory Street.
2:40 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
3:01 p.m., a dog bite was reported on State Street.
3:22 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
3:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.
6:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.
7:17 p.m., a report of terrorizing was made on Allen Street.
7:19 p.m., needles were recovered on Eastern Avenue.
9:34 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Bridge Street.
10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Penobscot and Washington streets.
Saturday at 12:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
12:21 p.m., a missing person was taken to a family member or guardian.
12:34 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
12:34 a.m., criminal threatening was reported n Eastern Avenue.
2:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
3:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:39 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Norridgewock Road.
11:34 a.m., a theft was reported on Six Rod Road.
3:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
4:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
6:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
9:36 p.m., loud noise was reported on Silver Street.
Saturday at 3:30 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 3:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Franklin Avenue.
5:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
Saturday at 2:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
9:53 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 9:48 p.m., threatening by phone was reported on Hubbard Avenue.
IN MADISON, Friday at 10:40 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
10:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Golf Course Road.
1:39 p.m., a caller from Weston Avenue reported a scam.
9:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pearl Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 1:32 p.m., a fire with a power line down was reported on Mile Hill Road.
11:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:36 a.m., fireworks were reported on Smithfield Road.
9:12 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Pullen Drive.
10:04 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:16 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Smithfield Road.
6:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
6:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.
9:01 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Route 137.
Saturday at 12:12 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Alpine Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 4:25 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Higgins Road.
8:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.
9:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Peltoma Avenue.
IN RANGELEY, Friday at 4:43 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:11 a.m., a theft was reported on Jewell Court.
3:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pratt Court.
3:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on French Street.
9:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:16 a.m., a theft was reported on North Street.
12:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Hillside Avenue.
12:53 p.m., a caller from Hillside Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.
1:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Alden Street.
6:18 p.m., a caller from Colby Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
9:45 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
Saturday at 1:05 a.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.
IN WEST FORKS, Friday at 10:21 a.m., a theft was reported on U.S. Route 201.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 5:04 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:26 a.m., Nicholas John Young, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of traffic complaints on Interstate 95.
11:30 a.m., James Fulton, 37, of Stamford, Connecticut, was arrested on four charges of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 3:16 a.m., Michelle Campbell, 28, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on six warrants, as well as on a charge of failure to give correct name, and three counts of trafficking in prison contraband.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 3:51 p.m., James M. Carter, 33, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 10:24 a.m., Dennis Matthew Sheehan, 54, of Rockland, was arrested on a warrant, as well as charges of operating vehicle without a license and attaching false plates.
10:42 a.m., Jerry Daniel Sneed, 31, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant.
9:34 p.m., Holly Ann Morrison, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.
Saturday at 3:06 a.m., Jack Vaughn Gordon, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 2:20 p.m., Kyle J. Weeks, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
Also at 2:20 p.m., Samantha Perry, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on 3 warrants.
Saturday at 1:09 a.m., Christopher Caldwell, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:07 a.m., Lisa M. Damboise, 47, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of having a habitually truant student.
12:01 p.m., Joseph Harold Carter, 51, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, less than $500, and theft by deception.
7:55 p.m., Zoe Aurora SK Thibodeau Locklear, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:45 p.m., Drew J. Roy, 37, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of violating condition of release.
