IN ALBION, Friday at 1:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marks Road.

7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clark Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:42 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

7:56 a.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

7:57 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

9:13 a.m., a past burglary was reported on State Street.

9:34 a.m., theft was reported at Jefferson and Oxford streets.

11:58 a.m., lost property was reported on Cony Street.

12:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Armory Street.

2:40 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

3:01 p.m., a dog bite was reported on State Street.

3:22 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

3:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

6:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

7:17 p.m., a report of terrorizing was made on Allen Street.

7:19 p.m., needles were recovered on Eastern Avenue.

9:34 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Bridge Street.

10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Penobscot and Washington streets.

Saturday at 12:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

12:21 p.m., a missing person was taken to a family member or guardian.

12:34 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

12:34 a.m., criminal threatening was reported n Eastern Avenue.

2:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

3:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:39 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Norridgewock Road.

11:34 a.m., a theft was reported on Six Rod Road.

3:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

4:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

6:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

9:36 p.m., loud noise was reported on Silver Street.

Saturday at 3:30 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 3:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Franklin Avenue.

5:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

Saturday at 2:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:53 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 9:48 p.m., threatening by phone was reported on Hubbard Avenue.

IN MADISON, Friday at 10:40 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

10:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Golf Course Road.

1:39 p.m., a caller from Weston Avenue reported a scam.

9:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pearl Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 1:32 p.m., a fire with a power line down was reported on Mile Hill Road.

11:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:36 a.m., fireworks were reported on Smithfield Road.

9:12 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Pullen Drive.

10:04 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:16 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Smithfield Road.

6:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

6:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.

9:01 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Route 137.

Saturday at 12:12 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Alpine Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 4:25 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Higgins Road.

8:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

9:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 4:43 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:11 a.m., a theft was reported on Jewell Court.

3:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pratt Court.

3:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on French Street.

9:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:16 a.m., a theft was reported on North Street.

12:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Hillside Avenue.

12:53 p.m., a caller from Hillside Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

1:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Alden Street.

6:18 p.m., a caller from Colby Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

9:45 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

Saturday at 1:05 a.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

IN WEST FORKS, Friday at 10:21 a.m., a theft was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 5:04 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:26 a.m., Nicholas John Young, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of traffic complaints on Interstate 95.

11:30 a.m., James Fulton, 37, of Stamford, Connecticut, was arrested on four charges of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 3:16 a.m., Michelle Campbell, 28, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on six warrants, as well as on a charge of failure to give correct name, and three counts of trafficking in prison contraband.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 3:51 p.m., James M. Carter, 33, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 10:24 a.m., Dennis Matthew Sheehan, 54, of Rockland, was arrested on a warrant, as well as charges of operating vehicle without a license and attaching false plates.

10:42 a.m., Jerry Daniel Sneed, 31, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant.

9:34 p.m., Holly Ann Morrison, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

Saturday at 3:06 a.m., Jack Vaughn Gordon, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 2:20 p.m., Kyle J. Weeks, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Also at 2:20 p.m., Samantha Perry, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on 3 warrants.

Saturday at 1:09 a.m., Christopher Caldwell, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:07 a.m., Lisa M. Damboise, 47, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of having a habitually truant student.

12:01 p.m., Joseph Harold Carter, 51, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, less than $500, and theft by deception.

7:55 p.m., Zoe Aurora SK Thibodeau Locklear, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:45 p.m., Drew J. Roy, 37, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of violating condition of release.

