ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Kathleen McCowan, of Winslow, was one of the featured dancers during the April presentation of “Dance Emerge” by the Muhlenberg College Theatre & Dance Department. The troupe included seven young choreographers and more than 50 dancers.

The event showcased the ideas and talents of Muhlenberg’s student choreographers and dancers, presenting highly innovative, imaginative and explorative dance.

This concert provided students the opportunity to demonstrate their mastery of dance composition, as well as exploring themes of culture, society, and life through the medium of dance, according to the release from the college.

