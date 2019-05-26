An early morning accident on I-295 in Bowdoinham on Sunday sent one car into the woods and its driver to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Bowdoinham Fire and Rescue responded to the accident at about 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lane.

The vehicle crashed through the guardrail in the passing lane and continued down an embankment in the medium before coming to a rest on its roof among the trees. The overturned car was barely visible from the road, according to photos from Bowdoinham Fire and Rescue. The driver, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital. Deborah Fizzle, Bowdoinham’s EMS director, said on Facebook the driver was lucky to climb out of the wreck “or it may have been some time before they were found.”

Share

< Previous

Next >