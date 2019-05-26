Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has done it again. In the May 17 news, it was reported that another of Donald Trump’s nominations for the federal District Court was approved by the Senate. This time, Collins did not endorse nominee Wendy Vitter for the post. Vitter is an ultra-conservative that links birth control to cancer (false), favors racial segregation in schools and is totally in favor of repealing Roe v. Wade. These facts were uncovered at the hearing.

In voting this appointment down, Collins pretended to be a moderate. Of course, in this case, her negative vote did not affect the outcome. The Senate approved the appointment 51-45. Collins knew her vote wasn’t needed.

Only a short while ago, Collins approved the appointment of ultra-conservative Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. At the time of that vote, Collins knew full well that without her vote of approval Kavanaugh would not have been placed on the Supreme Court. At this hearing, her vote would really have counted.

As usual, Sen. Collins likes to pretend that she’s a moderate while, in reality, she sides with the ultra-right every time when her vote really counts. It’s time to let her know that we have caught on to her deceptive ways and reward her with what she truly deserves — retirement from the Senate.

Peter P. Sirois

Madison

