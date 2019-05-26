Route 132 in Monmouth at Warren Road was closed down Sunday afternoon in both directions after a collision involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Monmouth Fire Chief Dan Roy Jr. said two people with serious injuries were taken to the hospital, and an accident reconstruction was conducted.

Monmouth police and firefighters were sent to the scene at 4:52 p.m., as well as Winthrop Ambulance.

Roy said the road was closed for about an hour, but one lane was opened about an hour later.

A message to the Monmouth Police Department was not returned Sunday evening. No other details were immediately available.

