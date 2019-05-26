WELD — A woman was rescued from Tumbledown Mountain on Sunday afternoon after she was injured while hiking, according to Maine forest rangers.

Rangers were called at about 2 p.m. to assist the Maine Warden Service, NorthStar EMS and other Franklin County rescue workers.

Chief Ranger Pilot John Crowley flew a helicopter from Augusta and landed on a “rocky outcrop” on Tumbledown Mountain.

“We were prepared to do a short-haul rescue, which involves inserting a rescuer and then extracting the same rescuer and victim using a rope suspended below the helicopter,” according to an official with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

“In this case, we were able to land instead of using the short-haul rope method.”

Rangers said the hiker, who was not identified, was flown to a waiting ambulance with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

