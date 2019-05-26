The minute you walk in the front door at 5 Lower Falls Road in Falmouth, there is the feeling of comfortable elegance. A red granite floor, soaring ceiling and gracefully curved staircase greet visitors in the grand foyer.

This 4,400-square-foot Colonial feels light and airy throughout, with high ceilings, tall, arched windows and abundant natural light.

An open floor plan across the back of the house combines a spacious kitchen with an informal eating area and family room with a gas fireplace. Gleaming granite counters accent the kitchen; rich cherry cabinets add warmth. A large, curved island offers extra work or seating space.

A wall of windows looks out on a beautifully landscaped, private backyard retreat. A stone patio with a waterfall, fish pond and fire pit, provides the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining or enjoying a relaxing evening under the stars.

Also on the first floor are a formal dining room and living room, located on either side of the foyer. The dining room can be separated from the kitchen by French-style pocket doors. Similarly, French doors in the living room allow it to be closed off from both the foyer in the front and the family room in the back, giving it potential as an office, den, etc.

The entire first floor features radiant heat. Multiple zones (10 total) allow homeowners to maintain comfortable temperatures while maximizing energy efficiency.

Off the kitchen are a convenient half-bath, laundry room, mudroom and a large two-car garage, plus “breakfast” stairs. On the second floor are two master suites, and two bedrooms served by a full bath. The larger suite has an extra room perfect for a sitting area, home gym, music room, etc.

The bathroom in the second suite has just been completely remodeled. The elegant marble bath with decorative tile accents includes a two-person jetted soaking tub.

The third-floor bonus room (nearly 270 square feet) is perfect as a home office, a children’s playroom, even a multimedia room. Separation from the rest of the house creates privacy, while deep dormer windows, a skylight and built-in bookshelves make the room both cozy and charming.

The immaculately cared for home is located in a quiet, wooded neighborhood only 15 minutes from downtown Portland.

The home at 5 Lower Falls Road, Falmouth, is listed for sale at $895,000 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay. Please contact David at 773-2345 or at [email protected]

– Cynthia Williams

Special to the Maine Sunday Telegram

