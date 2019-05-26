IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:21 a.m. a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
8:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
8:52 a.m., theft was reported on Boothby Street.
8:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.
11:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
12:18 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Cumberland Street.
12:38 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.
1:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
1:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
2:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.
2:50 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Bolton Hill Road.
4:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
4:40 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury occurred on North Belfast Avenue.
5:43 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Water Street.
7 p.m., lost property was reported on Water Street.
7:44 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Edward Street.
11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.
11:28 p.m. a disturbance was reported at Commercial and Water streets.
Sunday at 1:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
2:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 1:15 p.m., Amy J. Greenlaw, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a report of a domestic disturbance on Patterson Street.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:43 p.m., Jennifer L. Grenier, 48, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violation of a protective order.
