IN ALBION, Sunday at 12:48 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Winslow Road.

IN AVON, Saturday at 8:40 p.m., noise was reported on River Road.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 1:59 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on River Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 12:10 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

3:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Dunlap Lane.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 10:29 p.m., a caller from Pleasant View Ridge Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 11:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Roderick Road.

12:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Roderick Road.

12:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shannons Way.

3:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Saturday at 5:06 a.m., a tree with lines down was reported on Lynn Way.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:03 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported a water-related problem.

12:23 p.m., an assault was reported on Prescott Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 10:34 a.m., noise was reported on Pine Tree Lane.

7:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

10:35 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Narrow Gauge Square.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:43 a.m., a fire was reported on Whittier Farm Road.

10:44 p.m., an assault was reported on White School House Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 12:17 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Anson Valley Road.

IN NORRDIGEWOCK, Sunday at 12:22 p.m., a burglary was reported on Airport Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:31 a.m., a fight was reported on High Street. A 17-year-old was issued a summons on charges of criminal mischief and criminal threatening.

3:53 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 10:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Center Street.

10:42 a.m., an assault was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 6:03 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on School Street.

Sunday at 10:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Greeley Street.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 4:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:04 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Madison Avenue.

1:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

4:25 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.

6:02 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Pine Street.

6:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

Sunday at 2:41 a.m., a fire was reported on Island Avenue.

9:14 a.m., a violation of bail was reported on Indian Ridge.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 4 p.m., loud noise was reported on Brighton Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:59 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on The Concourse.

10:42 a.m., noise was reported on Kimball Street.

11 a.m., a theft was reported on School Street.

12:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

1:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

1:41 p.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.

3:14 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:02 p.m., a theft was reported on Poolers Park Way.

5:36 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

5:45 p.m., a fight was reported on Union Street.

Sunday at 12:40 a.m., noise was reported on Morrill Avenue.

1:31 a.m., an assault was reported on Belmont Avenue. An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault, according to the report.

2:07 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

2:27 a.m., noise was reported on Main Street.

IN WELD, Saturday at 7:29 p.m., an assault was reported on Center Hill Road.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 7:25 p.m., an attempted burglary was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 6:39 p.m., a theft was reported on Baker Street.

9:26 p.m., a caller from Benton Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 2:53 p.m., Brandon M. Dunton, 19, of Clinton, was arrested on a probation hold.

8:27 p.m., Casey Nicole Nadeau, 39, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:02 p.m., Gerard Armand Landry, 51, of Madison, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

11:32 p.m., James Brent Caron, 38, of Unity, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 1:32 a.m., Erik T. Johnson, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

9:38 a.m., Blaine Amos Lee, 41, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:38 p.m., Shane Lawler, 34, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of operating without a license and fugitive from justice.

Sunday at 12:17 a.m., Celeste Lessard, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

1:18 a.m., Christopher Bickford, 34, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

3:27 a.m., Treshawn Benbow, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:05 p.m., Sadie J. Davis, 31, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and use of drug paraphernalia.

