FARMINGTON — A free training to become a peer recovery coach will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, June 1, 2, 8 and 9, at Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Bass Room at 111 Franklin Health Commons. Light lunch and snacks will be provided each day.

A peer recovery coach is a trained volunteer who helps guide and mentor someone with an active substance use disorder through the recovery process. Anyone who is in recovery, willing to serve as a mentor, and has a passion for helping people with addiction can be a peer recovery coach and is eligible to attend, according to a news release from the hospital.

Participants can learn:

· The roles and functions of a peer recovery coach,

· components and core values of recovery,

· the many dimensions of recovery and recovery coaching; and

· skills to enhance relationship building.

The program is sponsored by Healthy Community Coalition and the Maine Alliance for Addiction Recovery, with support from the Maine Health Access Foundation.

For more information or to sign up, call Ashley McCarthy at Healthy Community Coalition at 779-2463 or email [email protected].

