AUGUSTA — Numerous people were indicted on drug trafficking charges by a Kennebec County grand jury, including five people arrested the same day in two drug busts that Waterville police described as busts of “source-level” dealers.

Shahied R. Golden, 24, of Manhattan, New York; Darrel J. Lawrence, 29, of Bronx, New York; Devon L. Ayotte, 28, of Lyman; Eric J. Spaulding, 43, of Waterville; and Jesse L. Donovan, 45, of Waterville, were all arrested March 7 in two separate busts by Waterville Police.

Police investigating alleged drug dealing at a Francis Street residence March 7 arrested the homeowner, Spaulding, as well as Golden and Lawrence. Upon searching the residence, police found 114.6 grams of fentanyl, 268.3 grams of powdered cocaine and 99.8 grams of crack cocaine, with a combined street value of $50,000, according to Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey.

Earlier that same day, Waterville police arrived on Cool Street to search a property and saw Donovan, the owner of the residence, leaving in a vehicle. He was stopped and arrested after police allegedly found 4.6 grams of cocaine on him. Police searched the home and seized 13.3 grams of fentanyl, 7.2 grams of powdered cocaine and 13.5 grams of crack cocaine worth $5,000, according to Massey, and also found $4,800 in cash.

Ayotte, as well as Stephanie Pelletier, 26, who was not among those listed as indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury last week, were in an upstairs bedroom of Donovan’s home and were arrested as well.

Golden and Lawrence were each indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, oxycodone, March 7 in Waterville.

Ayotte was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, one count of aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs and one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, oxycodone, all March 7 in Waterville.

Spaulding was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, also out of the March 7 bust.

Donovan was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs — one count allegedly occurring between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16 and the other between Feb. 24 and March 2, both in Waterville — and one count of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drug, March 7 in Waterville.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Others indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury last week include:

• Scott A Bagley, 54, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, methamphetamine and aggravated unlawful operation of a methamphetamine laboratory, March 5 in Waterville.

• Dakota C. Bonnell, 28, of Augusta, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, criminal speed and operating after suspension March 3 in Augusta.

• Randi J. Burns, 37, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Nov. 27, 2018, in Waterville; two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 8, 2018, in Waterville, one alleging fentanyl powder the other cocaine base; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine, Dec. 12, 2018 in Waterville; and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Jan. 4 in Waterville.

• Gibril Darboe, 21, of Bronx, New York, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder; violation of conditions of release; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Alprazolam; and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Clonazepam, March 1 in Waterville.

• Darrick Delile, 40, of Maine Correctional Center in Windham, tampering with a witness or informant and violation of conditions of release, Jan. 31 in Winslow.

• Christopher Hodges, 30, of Waterville, two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Jan 14 in Waterville, with one count alleging methamphetamine and the other heroin; and two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Jan. 16, one alleging methamphetamine and the other heroin.

• Julie Keay, 33, of Winslow, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Dec. 5, 2018, in Waterville; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Dec. 7, 2018, in Waterville; and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Dec. 12, 2018, in Waterville.

• Brooke Knight, 27, of St. Albans, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder; unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, cocaine; and violation of conditions of release, March 1 in Waterville.

• JaRae Lipscombe, 22, of New York City, aggravated assault and criminal threatening, Dec. 24, 2018, in China.

• Larry E. Munn Jr., 37, of St. Albans, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, March 1 in Waterville.

• Mark E. Murphy, 52, of Palermo, criminal operating under the influence Jan. 8 in Augusta and trafficking in prison contraband, heroin, Jan. 9 in Augusta.

• Krysta L. Roberts, 26, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin; and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Jan. 31 in Augusta. Aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin; and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Jan. 19 in Augusta.

• Travis D. Robinson, 33, of Vassalboro, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, cocaine, and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, March 2 in Waterville.

• Jeremy J. Vashon, 42, of Fairfield, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, fentanyl; criminal operating under the influence; and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Suboxone, Feb. 3 in Winslow.

• Ranasia S. Williams, 19, of Boston, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Dec. 14, 2018, in Waterville.

• Thomas Edward Williams, 24, of Clinton, domestic violence assault, April 14 in Clinton.

• Dylan J. Wood, 23, of Vassalboro, aggravated assault Jan. 2 in Vassalboro.

