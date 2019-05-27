SKOWHEGAN — The Somerset Family Enrichment Council and other community partners will host a community baby shower from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Centenary United Methodist Church on the Dr. Mann Road.

This free event will support new moms and families with resources, education and gifts. Safe Sleep for infants is the theme, all pregnant women, new moms and their families in Somerset County are invited to this community baby shower, according to a news release from Andrea Pasco, development director, Kennebec Valley Community Action Program.

Dozens of raffle and door prizes will be given away throughout the event, including baby bath items, a car seat, outfits, diapers and changing pads, shampoo, a wooden rule from Skowhegan Wooden Rule, and more.

The event is designed to celebrate parents and help them by providing basic newborn supplies, knowledge about resources in the community, and social connections.

Topics will include safe sleep practices, breastfeeding, health services, the WIC program, car seat safety, Cooking Matters with Somerset Public Health, the Alfond Scholarship Foundation, self care for parents, a baby boutique with free baby clothes and more.

“The community baby shower is a great way for pregnant women and new families to find out about all of the great local supports that are available to them,” said event organizer, Kristen Plummer, according to the release. “It’s truly a one-stop shop for local resources, organizations, and businesses that can provide help to pregnant women and new families in our community.”

The first 75 mothers to register will receive a Welcome Baby Bag filled with items for their newborn. There will be light refreshments and a cravings table.

For more information or to register, contact Kristen Plummer at 859-2520 or [email protected].

