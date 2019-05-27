WATERVILLE — New Dimensions Federal Credit Union will hold its sixth annual Cruisin’ for a Cure Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Faith Evangelical Free Church at 250 Kennedy Memorial Drive. Individuals interested in participating in the car show can register on the day of the show.

The car show will benefit the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. All monies raised from the event will be directly donated to the MCCP, an affiliate of The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center, and is in Scarborough.

Car show participants pay a registration fee of $10 per vehicle. Registration is open from 8 to 10 a.m. the day of the event. There are many classes to choose from. People’s Choice and Best of Show also will be awarded.

The event also will include food, prizes and more.

Spectators are asked to donate $3 to the cause.

For more information, contact Tammy Poissonnier, marketing director, New Dimensions Federal Credit Union, at 313-5919 or [email protected].

