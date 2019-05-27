Heavens Blend will perform a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Norridgewock Baptist Church on Main Street in Norridgewock.

There will be a love offering.

For more information, call Maxine Johnson at 634-6177.

