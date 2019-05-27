IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:05 a.m., lost property was reported on Western Avenue.

11:21 a.m., needles were recovered on Bangor Street.

12:21 p.m., an animal welfare check was requested on Community Drive.

12:25 p.m., lost property was reported on State Street.

1:22 p.m., child abuse offenses were reported on Stephen King Drive.

1:37 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

2:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cross Hill Road.

3:30 p.m., animal complaints were made on Crossing Way.

3:39 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.

9 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Oxford and Jefferson streets.

9:54 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Wilson Street.

Monday at 12:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

1:24 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Memorial Bridge.

2:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

5:02 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Water Street.

7:11 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mud Mill Road.

7:52 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Noyes Court.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 1:29 a.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

3:03 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Water Street.

6:57 a.m., property was recovered on Front Street.

6:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 1:01 a.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Water Street.

10:32 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Winthrop Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:30 p.m., Jill M. Mansir, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release after a complaint about trespassing was made on State Street.

Sunday at 9:30 p.m., Heath A. Dupont, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release after a complaint about trespassing was made on State Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 1:01 a.m., Jacob Worthing, 36, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

Sunday at 1 a.m., Kevin G. Whitten, 56, of Manchester, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and operating a vehicle without a license.

