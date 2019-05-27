AUGUSTA — Jacelyn Daggett hit an RBI double for the game’s lone run and Mt. Blue earned the 1-0 win over Cony in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A softball action Monday.

Madisyn Smith walked in the fourth inning and eventually reached second base to set the scene for Daggett, who finished with two doubles for the Cougars (8-6).

Brooklyn Belanger had three singles for Cony (6-9) and Alexis Everett added a double.

MONMOUTH 8, DIRIGO 0: Emily Kaplan had three singles and an RBI to spark the Mustangs to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Dixfield.

Mariah Herr added two singles and two RBIs and picked up the win in the circle for Monmouth (11-4) while Abby Ferland added two singles and an RBI.

Dirigo (6-8) was led by Abby Perreault and Abby Stevens with two singles apiece.

CARRABEC 14, WISCASSET 2: Sarah Olson and Trinity Slate each had a double and two singles to lead the Cobras to the MVC win in North Anson.

Nevaeh Turnham added a double and a single for Carrabec (3-12) while Abby Richardson had two singles. Shyanne Burnham earned the win, striking out eight.

Wiscasset falls to 1-14.

MADISON 3, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Brooke McKenney struck out eight batters and allowed just two hits to give the Bulldogs an MVC win over the Phoenix in Madison.

McKenney also contributed a double at the plate, while Emily Edgerly cracked a home run for the Bulldogs (14-1).

Adelle Foss struck out 10 batters in the circle for Spruce Mountain (8-7).

BASEBALL

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 16, OAK HILL 4: Jacob Blanchard and Will Sorensen ripped three hits apiece to lead Mountain Valley to a win in MVC action.

Blanchard drove in three runs for Falcons (12-3), while Garrett Garbarini tossed 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win.

Caleb Treadwell had two hits and Gavin Rawstron belted a double for the Raiders (8-8).

CONY 4, MT. BLUE 0: Dakota Andow had two singles and an RBI to spark the Rams to the KVAC A win in Augusta.

Kyle Douin added a sacrifice fly for Cony (11-5). Mitch MacFarland picked up the win.

Colin Hutchins had a double and a single for Mt. Blue (0-14).

