IN ATHENS, Sunday at 2:20 p.m., harassment was reported on North Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 2:05 p.m., a caller from Hinckley Road reported a scam.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 9:59 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Hinckley Road.

6:12 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Hinckley Road.

8:57 p.m., noise was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN EUSTIS PLANTATION, Sunday at 5:06 a.m., a tree with lines down was reported on Lynn Way.

9:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Arnold Trail.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 4:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

9:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

Monday at 5:03 a.m., an assault was reported on Covell Road.

12:47 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Robinson Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 10:35 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported at Narrow Gauge Square.

4:52 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Sunday at 7:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Birch Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 8:57 a.m., a fire was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 9:51 p.m., loud noise was reported on Meadow Brook Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 6:58 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Martin Stream Road.

Monday at 10:25 a.m., mischief was reported on Burrill Hill Road.

1:29 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Oak Street.

2:13 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Axtell Terrace.

4:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Snow Pond Road.

4:21 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Greeley Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:43 a.m., a 16-year-old was issued a summons on a charge of assault.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 7:41 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Interstate 95.

Monday at 7:15 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Miller Corner Road.

IN SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Monday at 2:07 p.m., a tree on lines was reported near Main Street and Wick Up Lane.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 11:44 p.m., vandalism was reported on Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:17 p.m., harassment was reported on South Factory Street.

4:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

7:35 p.m., a burglary was reported on North Avenue.

9:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

10:02 p.m., fireworks were reported on Canaan Road.

Monday at 9:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:49 a.m., theft was reported on Middle Road.

1:29 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 4:58 a.m., an assault was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:21 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on May Street.

11:39 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:58 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Mayflower Hill and Campus drives.

3:49 p.m., noise was reported on King Court.

6:10 p.m., theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

6:11 p.m., noise was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

7:45 p.m., noise was reported on Highwood Street.

8:27 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

8:59 p.m., threatening was reported on West River Road.

9:08 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

10:36 p.m., noise was reported on Highwood Street.

11:25 p.m., noise was reported on Green Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 11:58 a.m., noise was reported on Kidder Street.

3:57 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on China Road.

Monday at 5:16 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 12:08 p.m., Adam Blair Carrick, 37, of Brewer, was arrested on two warrants.

12:29 p.m., Mary Jane Elizabeth Constantine, 37, of Livermore, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 4:35 p.m., Sharon L. Pelletier, 43, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.

8:27 p.m., Jagger Robert Bullen, 18, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 7:07 p.m., Vincent Edward Collins, 57, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing government administration.

7:36 p.m., Tiffany Lynn Mathieu, 32, of Moscow, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:57 a.m., Aaron Esposito, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, as well as a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer.

Monday at 12:33 a.m., Cletus Jernigan, 59, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation violation.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 6:12 p.m., Douglas R. Fickett, 32, of Norridgewock, was issued a summons on a charge of habitual motor vehicle offender.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 7:29 p.m., Vanessa J. Sullivan, 39, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of permitting unlawful use.

Also at 7:29 p.m., James Reynolds, 42, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of operating vehicle without a license.

